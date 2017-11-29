The Oregon Ducks have offered to add one year to football coach Willie Taggart's contract, which would be valued at more than $20 million before incentives over the next five years, a source confirmed to ESPN.

The contract, first reported by Sports Illustrated, would run through the 2022 season. Taggart initially signed a five-year, $16 million deal after leaving South Florida to take the Oregon job last December.

The offer comes amid speculation that Taggart, a Florida native, would be a strong candidate to become the next coach of the Florida State Seminoles should Jimbo Fisher leave.

If Taggart leaves Oregon before Jan. 31, 2018, he would owe the university $3 million. He would also owe the $1.5 million buyout that Oregon paid USF last year.

Taggart led Oregon to a 7-5 record this season after the Ducks went 4-8 in 2016 under Mark Helfrich. The Ducks were 6-1 in games started by quarterback Justin Herbert.

Before arriving at Oregon, Taggart turned around the football programs at both Western Kentucky and South Florida. He is 47-50 as a head coach.