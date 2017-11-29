The Oregon State Beavers have hired Washington co-offensive coordinator Jonathan Smith to be their new head coach, according to multiple reports Wednesday.

Sports Illustrated and The Associated Press, citing sources, reported that Oregon State chose to hire Smith, a former Beavers quarterback who has been part of a Washington staff that has led the Huskies to consecutive double-digit-win seasons.

Smith has been working as quarterbacks coach for coach Chris Petersen since 2012, starting at Boise State, and then at Washington, starting in 2014.

Oregon State has been in the market for a new coach since Gary Andersen surprisingly stepped down in October after a 1-5 start. Under interim coach Corey Hall, the Beavers did not win another game and finished 1-11.

