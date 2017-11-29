Another piece of Dan Mullen's Mississippi State staff is headed to Florida.

Defensive coordinator Todd Grantham has agreed to take the same position with the Gators, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Grantham replaces Randy Shannon, who was named the Gators' interim head coach after the school and head coach Jim McElwain agreed to mutually part ways following Florida's 42-7 loss to rival Georgia on Oct. 28.

Shannon was not retained by Mullen to be a part of his staff at Florida.

Details of Grantham's contract were not immediately available, but a source told ESPN that Grantham will sign a three-year deal. He was making more than $1 million per year at Mississippi State.

Grantham spent one season with the Bulldogs, coming from Louisville and replacing Peter Sirmon. Sirmon almost immediately replaced Grantham as the Cardinals' DC in January.

Grantham helped the Bulldogs engineer one of the nation's best defensive turnarounds in 2017. After ranking 110th in total yards allowed (459.1 yards per game) and 93rd in scoring defense (31.8 points per game) last year, the Bulldogs ranked 10th in defense (302) and 24th in scoring defense (20.4) this fall.

Conversely, Florida's defense went from allowing 16.8 points per game in 2016 to 27.3 this fall.

Grantham joins offensive line coach John Hevesy and co-offensive coordinator Billy Gonzales, who left with Mullen from Mississippi State to Florida.