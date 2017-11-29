Miami receiver Ahmmon Richards injured the meniscus in his left knee during practice Wednesday and will miss the rest of the season, the school announced.

Richards will undergo surgery this week.

His injury is another blow to the Miami offense headed into the ACC championship game. The Hurricanes lost starting tight end Christopher Herndon IV for the season when he injured his knee in the regular-season finale against Pitt. Miami has been playing without standout running back Mark Walton, who was lost for the season in October.

This has been a tough season for Richards, who emerged as a Freshman All-American in 2016. He sustained a hamstring injury during fall practice and was slow to recover. Once he returned to the offense, he was never quite the same. Still, Richards was third on the team with 24 receptions for 439 yards and three touchdowns in eight games.

Without him, Miami could start Darrell Langham, who made the game-winning touchdown catch against Florida State earlier this season.