A Florida State fan asked Seminoles coach Jimbo Fisher about loyalty on the coach's radio show Wednesday night and was removed from the audience.

ESPN has reported that Texas A&M is going to pursue Fisher with a lucrative offer, and the coach has declined to comment on the report.

The fan told Fisher he used to love the coach's enthusiasm for the Seminoles saying, "I remembered how you would talk about being committed to the program and cheering for the team ... and talking about loyalty to the program.

"So I'm wondering, where is the loyalty to the program, Jimbo?"

VIDEO: A Florida State fan gets kicked out of Jimbo Fisher's radio call-in show after asking "where is the loyalty?" amid Texas A&M rumors.

Fisher was smiling when the fan began, but the smile gradually disappeared. When the fan finished his question, an attendant removed the microphone from his hand and led him away.

As the fan was leaving, the coach said, "That's all right."

Florida State finishes its season against Louisiana-Monroe in Doak Campbell Stadium at noon Saturday.

While the Seminoles (5-6, 3-5 ACC) had hoped to be playing in the ACC championship game, instead they are playing the game that was postponed from Sept. 9 because of Hurricane Irma. After originally cancelling the game, Florida State added it back to its schedule in hopes of becoming bowl eligible.