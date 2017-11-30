Former NFL coach and current ESPN analyst Herm Edwards is in line to become Arizona State's next coach, pending approval of the university president, according to multiple reports.

The Associated Press, citing a person with direct knowledge of the plan, reported Wednesday night that Edwards' deal and an official announcement from Arizona State are still being finalized.

Edwards, 63, emerged as a serious candidate for the job Tuesday. He has yet to be interviewed by the university. Arizona State president Michael Crow, who needs to sign off on the deal, is expected to return from a trip to China by week's end.

Asked about the opportunity Wednesday morning on SportsCenter, Edwards said, "It has to be the right fit. Coaching is about fits. And this is a place where [Arizona State athletic director] Ray Anderson is there; I know the man, we have the same kind of philosophy on things we want to do. So I'm going to go down there and have a conversation and see what happens."

Anderson represented Edwards during his days as an agent.

Herm Edwards on the opportunity of becoming Arizona State's next football coach: "Coaching is about fits. And this is a place where [ASU AD] Ray Anderson is there; I know the man, we have the same kind of philosophy on things we want to do." Joe Faraoni/ESPN Images

Edwards, who played defensive back in the pros, has not coached since 2008, when he was fired after a 2-14 season with the Kansas City Chiefs. He also coached the New York Jets from 2001 to 2005 and last coached at the college level in 1989 as a cornerbacks coach for San Jose State.

Arizona State fired Todd Graham on Sunday after six seasons, but will stay on through Arizona State's bowl game.

Edwards said coaching the Under Armour All-American Game the last few years has given him perspective on how to handle young players.

"I've dealt with these guys the last eight years," Edwards said Wednesday. "It's fun. At heart, I'm still a coach. I'm always a coach."

When asked if he misses coaching, Edwards said, "Absolutely."