Ole Miss officials have been notified that they'll receive their long-awaited ruling from the NCAA committee on infractions on Friday morning, a source familiar with the situation confirmed to ESPN.

The Rebels, who are accused of 15 Level I violations, including lack of institutional control, appeared in front of the NCAA committee on infractions in Covington, Kentucky, on Sept. 11-12.

The Clarion-Ledger in Jackson, Mississippi, first reported that the Rebels had received their 24-hour notice from the NCAA on Thursday.

The NCAA committee on infractions can either accept the self-imposed penalties that Ole Miss levied against itself or add additional penalties.

Former Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze, who resigned in July because of off-field issues, is also charged with failure to monitor his staff. He might face a suspension or show cause from the NCAA, which would require any school wanting to hire him to appear before the infractions committee.

Ole Miss officials had previously announced that the school had self-imposed a one-year postseason ban for this season, as well as the loss of 11 total scholarships in football over a four-year period from 2015-18, including a reduction of three initial scholarships in each of its next three recruiting classes, which would allow the school to sign a maximum of 22 players in each class.

The Rebels also agreed to forfeit their share of SEC postseason revenues for this coming season, which could be as much as $7.8 million.

Ole Miss officials are hoping that the NCAA tosses out the testimony of Mississippi State linebacker Leo Lewis, who told NCAA investigators that he received between $13,000 and $15,600 from an Ole Miss booster while the Rebels were recruiting him. Ole Miss also disputed charges that Lewis and Mississippi State defensive end Kobe Jones received free merchandise from Rebel Rags, a sporting goods store in Oxford, Mississippi.

Jones and Lewis made the allegations after they were granted partial immunity by NCAA investigators. Lewis even testified in front of the NCAA committee on infractions. Ole Miss fans contend that the Bulldogs coerced their players into making the allegations against their instate rivals and that the players aren't telling the truth.