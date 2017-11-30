Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett underwent minor knee surgery Sunday, a source confirmed to ESPN.com, but coach Urban Meyer said he will play against Wisconsin in the Big Ten championship game Saturday.

Barrett's surgery to clean up his injured right knee went well over the weekend, the source said, and Ohio State decided Barrett's status would be determined by how he responded during the week of practice. The Columbus Dispatch first reported news of Barrett's surgery.

Meyer said on his radio appearance on Thursday that Barrett has been cleared.

"He's going to play in the game," he said.

Barrett left last weekend's win at Michigan in the third quarter when the knee "locked up" on him, he said. Barrett said it was an issue he has dealt with for much of the 2017 season, and it was reaggravated when someone with a camera bumped his leg on the sideline before last Saturday's game. Barrett was warming up behind the team bench before taking the field for Ohio State's first offensive series when he was bumped and went to the ground.

Meyer said on Monday that Barrett had progressed to "probable," and by Tuesday, assistant coaches said that they expected him to play against the Badgers.

"He looks good, good attitude, working good," offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson said Tuesday night. "We're being smart with [his practice] volume so we make sure he's there by Saturday."