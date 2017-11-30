NC State coach Dave Doeren will remain at the school after discussing the Tennessee job on Wednesday, he confirmed to ESPN.

Sports Illustrated first reported Doeren's decision to stay with NC State, where he is 33-30 in five seasons. Doeren, 45, became the latest candidate not to reach an agreement with Tennessee, which also pursued Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy and Purdue's Jeff Brohm this week. Tennessee and Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano agreed to a deal Sunday, but the school backed out following public outcry and campus protests, plus government officials protesting on Twitter.

Doeren's new contract at NC State should be finalized very soon, possibly by the end of Thursday, a source told ESPN.

NC State coach Dave Doeren is staying with the Wolfpack Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports

Doeren told ESPN.com's Andrea Adelson that his family, players and incoming recruits led to his decision to remain at NC State.

"My family loves it here too much. I'm here because I love my players and my recruits," Doeren said.

He and NC State have been discussing a new contract for several weeks without reaching an agreement, although a deal could come soon, according to sources. He comes off of his best season with the Wolfpack, who went 8-4 (6-2 in ACC play) and are ranked No. 24 in the CFP selection committee rankings. NC State will learn its bowl destination Sunday.

Doeren is 56-34 in seven seasons as an FBS head coach.

With Doeren staying at NC State, Tennessee plans to talk to former Texas A&M coach Kevin Sumlin, sources tell ESPN.

ESPN's Chris Low contributed to this story.