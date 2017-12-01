Auburn running back Kerryon Johnson remains day-to-day as he recovers from a shoulder injury and could be a game-time decision for Saturday's SEC title game, head coach Gus Malzahn said during his weekly radio show Thursday night.

Johnson hurt his shoulder late during last weekend's win over Alabama and sat out practice Monday. Malzahn said that Johnson has since been able to do "some things" during practice this week.

Johnson, who leads all SEC players in yards and touchdowns from scrimmage, had surgery on his shoulder earlier in his career. He left last Saturday's game, and his replacement, Kam Martin, was injured moments later.

Auburn's Kerryon Johnson missed Monday's practice but has since been able to do "some things" during practice this week, coach Gus Malzahn said. Butch Dill/AP Photo

On Tuesday, Malzahn was optimistic that Johnson could still be available to play even if he were limited during practice leading up to the game.

"He's not just a veteran guy, he's one of the better players in college football right now," Malzahn said Tuesday. "He's a great competitor. ... This is a big game, and he'll do whatever he can [to play]."

Kamryn Pettway, the team's leading rusher a year ago, was ruled out by Malzahn earlier in the week as he recovers from a fractured shoulder blade that could sideline him the rest of the season.

No. 2 Auburn plays No. 6 Georgia in Atlanta on Saturday for the SEC championship.

When the two teams played one another four weeks ago, Johnson had 233 yards and a touchdown during the 40-17 win at Auburn.