          Tumultuous coaching search leads to AD John Currie's dismissal

          Currie is out as Tennessee AD (1:42)

          Chris Low breaks down the reasons for John Currie's firing as Tennessee Athletic Director amid the school's bungled football coach search. (1:42)

          10:35 AM ET
          • Chris LowESPN Senior Staff Writer
            • College football reporter
            • Joined ESPN.com in 2007
            • Graduate of the University of Tennessee
          Tennessee athletic director John Currie, who had been leading a disastrous coaching search, has parted ways with the university after meeting with school officials, including chancellor Beverly Davenport, on Friday morning, sources confirmed to ESPN.

          Currie flew back earlier Friday to Knoxville after interviewing Washington State coach Mike Leach on Thursday in Los Angeles. University officials instructed Currie not to broker a deal with Leach or anybody else prior to returning to campus, sources told ESPN.

          Tennessee was close to hiring Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano on Sunday, but the deal fell through due to backlash from fans and supporters. Currie had also courted Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy, Duke's David Cutcliffe, NC State's Dave Doeren, Purdue's Jeff Brohm and new Florida coach Dan Mullen.

          Currie, previously the athletic director at Kansas State, had been on the job at Tennessee for just nine months.

          Sources told ESPN that former Hall of Fame coach Phillip Fulmer, now serving as a special adviser to university president Joe DiPietro, will take a more active role in helping the Vols land a coach. The new coach will be Tennessee's fifth head coach in the past 11 years.

          WVLT-TV first reported Currie's departure.

