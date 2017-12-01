Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy will be getting a raise of $675,000 for next year, pushing his 2018 salary to $5 million, according to a media report.

The Tulsa World reports that the Oklahoma State board of regents approved the addendum to Gundy's contract Friday.

Gundy interviewed with Tennessee earlier in the week but ultimately chose to remain at Oklahoma State.

Over the summer, Gundy agreed to a new five-year, $22.25 million contract that included $125,000 annual raises. With the $675,000 raise for 2018, those annual raises will kick in beginning in 2019.

According to the Tulsa World, Gundy's buyout was also increased, from $3 million to $5 million.

In addition to increasing Gundy's pay, the regents also approved the sale of alcoholic beverages at Oklahoma State sporting events, including football. Texas and West Virginia had been the only Big 12 schools that sold alcohol at sporting events.