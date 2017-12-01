Former Tennessee Hall of Fame football coach Phillip Fulmer will take over athletic director responsibilities at the school, sources told ESPN.

Sources said Fulmer will be introduced at a news conference Friday. It is still being finalized whether Fulmer will take on the athletic director role on an interim basis through the remainder of the school's search for a new football or be named the permanent AD.

Tennessee has turned to Fulmer after parting ways with athletic director John Currie earlier Friday, sources confirmed to ESPN.

The Volunteers cut ties after a meeting between Currie and school officials, including chancellor Beverly Davenport, sources said. WVLT-TV first reported Currie's departure.

Currie had been leading a disastrous search for a new football coach. Tennessee was close to hiring Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano on Sunday, but the deal fell through due to backlash from fans and supporters. Currie had also courted Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy, Duke's David Cutcliffe, NC State's Dave Doeren, Purdue's Jeff Brohm, new Florida coach Dan Mullen and Washington State's Mike Leach.

The Volunteers are looking for their fifth football coach in the past 11 years after possibly the most disappointing season in school history.

After being ranked in the Top 25 at the start of the year, Tennessee went 4-8 to set a school record for losses. The Vols were winless in the SEC for the first time since the league formed in 1933.

The public nature of Tennessee's inability to find a coach frustrated a fan base already angry about the Vols' poor 2017 season. People chanted "Fire Currie" on a handful of occasions Monday night during a wrestling show on campus and again Wednesday night during the Tennessee men's basketball victory over Mercer.

Currie took over as Tennessee's athletic director in April and had agreed to a five-year contract worth at least $900,000 annually. According to the terms of Currie's contract, the school would owe him $5.5 million if he is fired without cause.

Fulmer coached the Volunteers from 1992 to 2008, going 152-52 overall and leading Tennessee to the 1998 national title.

Tennessee announced in June that Fulmer had been named a special adviser for community, athletics and university relations. The part-time position paid Fulmer $100,000 annually and was seen as a way to unite a fan base divided over whether he should have been chosen as athletic director when Currie was hired.

