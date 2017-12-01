INDIANAPOLIS -- Ohio State coach Urban Meyer will make game-day decisions on whether quarterback J.T. Barrett starts and how much he plays in the Big Ten title game after confirming the senior underwent arthroscopic knee surgery Sunday.

Barrett, who aggravated a right knee injury when he was struck on the sideline during Saturday's game at Michigan, fully participated in practice Thursday and is cleared for Saturday night's game against No. 4 Wisconsin. Meyer called Barrett's health situation "very delicate" and said the coaches will determine in the next 24 hours how much the quarterback can run the ball against the Badgers.

Barrett has 672 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on 130 carries this season.

Meyer called Barrett's progress during a week of treatment as "very positive."

"That's not normal," Meyer said of Barrett's recovery. "It takes a rare individual because there is a pain threshold. When you're talking about 15 hours a day of treatment, which is what he did, I can't say that's normal. I've had players who had similar things happen who are out two, three weeks."

Redshirt freshman Dwayne Haskins, who relieved Barrett against the Wolverines, would take over at quarterback if needed. In 2014, Cardale Jones replaced an injured Barrett and led Ohio State to a 59-0 win over Wisconsin in the Big Ten championship game. That win vaulted the Buckeyes into the College Football Playoff, where they won the national title.

"Any time you've got some film, you've got an idea, but there's more to it than you see," Badgers coach Paul Chryst said of Haskins, who completed 6 of 7 passes against Michigan and had 24 rushing yards. "He's really good. What makes them good is the whole group."