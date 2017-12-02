Penn State football commit Isheem Young has been accused of robbing a convenience store in Philadelphia over the summer, according to a media report.

A Philadelphia court official told The Philadelphia Inquirer that Young was charged Friday with robbery, conspiracy and firearms violations after he and two accomplices allegedly stole $13,600 from a Wawa in July.

According to a police report obtained by the Inquirer, Young was armed with a revolver when he allegedly robbed the store with the help of his brother -- the manager of the store -- and a getaway driver.

Bail for Young was set at $150,000. The 18-year-old has been cooperating with police, the court official said.

Young, the No. 170 recruit in the Class of 2018, according to ESPN, committed to the Nittany Lions on July 18, about two weeks before the robbery occurred.