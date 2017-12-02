Ole Miss has granted star quarterback Shea Patterson permission to talk to other schools to explore transferring, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN.

The Ole Miss Spirit was the first to report that Ole Miss executed a "permission to contact" form for Patterson, who is a true sophomore, on Friday. Other programs can now freely communicate with Patterson.

Patterson hopes to make a decision by Dec. 20.

As first reported by the Ole Miss Spirit, Michigan is presumed to be the front-runner for Patterson's services, a source told ESPN. The source also said that Patterson is looking for "stability at offensive coordinator."

Patterson started the first seven games of the season for the Rebels, passing for 2,259 yards with 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He suffered a season-ending knee injury in the Rebels' 40-24 loss to LSU.

Patterson arrived at Ole Miss in 2016 as the nation's No. 1 dual-threat quarterback prospect, according to ESPN's RecruitingNation. He started the final three games for the Rebels as a true freshman, going 1-2 and throwing for 880 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions.

The NCAA on Friday announced that Ole Miss will serve a second postseason bowl ban and suffer more scholarship reductions as part of the penalties handed down by the NCAA committee on infractions following a five-year investigation into the program.