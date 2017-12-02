TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Florida State safety Derwin James said he hasn't made a decision about his future, or whether he will play in the Seminoles' upcoming bowl game.

James, a junior, is one of the top draft prospects in the country. Mel Kiper Jr. lists James at No. 3 on his latest Big Board. When asked about his future at Florida State, James said, "I am still talking it over with my family and some of my teammates; I still have not gotten to a conclusion yet, but it's coming."

Florida State qualified for a bowl game after beating Louisiana Monroe 42-10 on Saturday. Last season, LSU running back Leonard Fournette and Stanford's Christian McCaffrey opted to skip their respective bowl games when they decided to enter the NFL draft. James didn't close the door on that possibility.

"I'm just happy to be able to go to a bowl game, but that decision's coming," James said. "We'll see."

After missing nearly all of last season with a knee injury, James started all 12 games in 2017 and ended up with a spot on the All-ACC first team. James finished second on the Seminoles with 84 total tackles, and added two interceptions, 11 pass breakups and 5.5 tackles for loss.

James said he was happy with his performance this season.

"Every game, my coaches put me in position to be prepared," James said. "My teammates did a great job of pushing me, not letting me get comfortable and being settled for just being good. My teammates pushed me to the limit, my coaches pushed me to the limit, and it was a good season."