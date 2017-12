College football bowl projections

Bonagura: Utah State vs. New Mexico State Hale: Utah State vs. New Mexico State

Georgia scores 28 unanswered points, getting all four touchdowns on the ground, and rolls past Auburn to win its first SEC title since 2005. (0:43)

ABOUT COOKIES

We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.

OK