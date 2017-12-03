UCF is targeting former Texas A&M and Houston coach Kevin Sumlin to be its next coach, according to sources with knowledge of the search.

The school is looking to replace Scott Frost, who Saturday accepted the coaching job at Nebraska, his alma mater. Frost guided UCF to an 11-0 record and an American Athletic Conference championship this season, and the Knights are the only remaining unbeaten team in the FBS.

CBS Tampa first reported UCF's interest in Sumlin and that the two sides were already negotiating a deal. A source told ESPN that contact with Sumlin will be "imminent," if it hasn't happened already.

Texas A&M fired Sumlin on Nov. 26 after he went 51-26 in six seasons at the school. Sumlin is 86-43 overall as a head coach. He had discussions last week with Tennessee about its head-coaching vacancy.

UCF is also expected to consider offensive coordinator Troy Walters for its coaching vacancy, according to sources. Walters on Saturday was named the team's interim coach, although Frost still hopes to coach in the team's upcoming bowl game.