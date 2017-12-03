The 2017 New Year's Six have been established as bowl game announcements are underway.
With the announcement of the College Football Playoff teams -- No. 1 Clemson, No. 2 Oklahoma, No. 3 Georgia and No. 4 Alabama -- the semifinal games were decided upon.
Clemson and Alabama will play each other for the third time in three playoff appearances -- and a rematch of the 2016 title game -- at the Sugar Bowl on Monday, Jan. 1 (8:45 p.m. ET on ESPN).
Earlier on New Year's Day, Georgia and Oklahoma will fight for a spot in the title game at the Rose Bowl (5 p.m. ET on ESPN). It's just the second time since 1920 that the Rose Bowl does not feature a Big Ten or Pac-12 team (Miami defeated Nebraska in the 2001 Rose Bowl), according to ESPN Stats & Information.
The winner of each playoff game will battle in the national championship game Monday, Jan. 8 (8 p.m. ET on ESPN).
The other New Year's Six matchups:
Goodyear Cotton Bowl: No. 8 USC vs. No. 5 Ohio State -- Dec. 29, 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
PlayStation Fiesta Bowl: No. 11 Washington vs. No. 9. Penn State -- Dec. 30, 4 p.m. ET on ESPN
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: No. 12 UCF vs. No. 7 Auburn -- Jan. 1, 12:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
Capital One Orange Bowl: No. 10 Miami vs. No. 6 Wisconsin -- Dec. 30, 8 p.m. ET on ESPN
Other bowl games:
TaxSlayer Bowl: Texas A&M vs. No. 23 Mississippi State -- Dec. 30, 12 p.m. ET on ESPN
AutoZone Liberty Bowl: Iowa State vs. No. 20 Memphis -- Dec. 30, 12:30 p.m. ET on ABC
Outback Bowl: Michigan vs. South Carolina -- Jan. 1, 12 p.m. ET on ESPN2
Citrus Bowl: No. 17 LSU vs. No. 14 Notre Dame -- Jan. 1, 1 p.m. ET on ABC
UCF, finishing with a final ranking of 12, is the highest of any Group of 5 team in the four years of the CFP playoff. The Knights went undefeated in the regular season, finishing 12-0, but Auburn has a 72 percent chance of defeating UCF, per ESPN's Football Power Index.
USC and Ohio State are meeting for the eighth time in a bowl game, tied for the most bowl game matchups (with USC vs. Michigan) by a particular tandem in FBS history, according to ESPN Stats & Information.