The 2017 New Year's Six have been established as bowl game announcements are underway.

With the announcement of the College Football Playoff teams -- No. 1 Clemson, No. 2 Oklahoma, No. 3 Georgia and No. 4 Alabama -- the semifinal games were decided upon.

Editor's Picks 2017-18 College Football Bowl Schedule From the Celebration Bowl on Dec. 16 to the College Football Playoff National Championship on Jan. 8, a look at the 2017-18 college football bowl lineup and playoff schedule.

Clemson, OU, Georgia, Bama picked for CFP Three teams that won their respective conference championship games on Saturday -- Clemson, Oklahoma and Georgia -- along with Alabama, have been selected for the College Football Playoff. 1 Related

Clemson and Alabama will play each other for the third time in three playoff appearances -- and a rematch of the 2016 title game -- at the Sugar Bowl on Monday, Jan. 1 (8:45 p.m. ET on ESPN).

Earlier on New Year's Day, Georgia and Oklahoma will fight for a spot in the title game at the Rose Bowl (5 p.m. ET on ESPN). It's just the second time since 1920 that the Rose Bowl does not feature a Big Ten or Pac-12 team (Miami defeated Nebraska in the 2001 Rose Bowl), according to ESPN Stats & Information.

The winner of each playoff game will battle in the national championship game Monday, Jan. 8 (8 p.m. ET on ESPN).

College Football Playoff Rankings 1. Clemson (12-1, ACC) 2. Oklahoma (12-1, Big 12) 3. Georgia (12-1, SEC) 4. Alabama (11-1, SEC) 5. Ohio State (11-2, Big Ten) 6. Wisconsin (12-1, Big Ten) 7. Auburn (10-3, SEC) 8. USC (11-2, Pac-12) 9. Penn State (10-2, Big Ten) 10. Miami (10-2, ACC) 11. Washington (10-2, Pac-12) 12. UCF (12-0, American) 13. Stanford (9-4, Pac-12) 14. Notre Dame (9-3, Independent) 15. TCU (10-3, Big 12) 16. Michigan State (9-3, Big Ten) 17. LSU (9-3, SEC) 18. Washington State (9-3, Pac-12) 19. Oklahoma State (9-3, Big 12) 20. Memphis (10-2, American) 21. Northwestern (9-3, Big Ten) 22. Virginia Tech (9-3, ACC) 23. Mississippi State (8-4, SEC) 24. NC State (8-4, ACC) 25. Boise State (10-3, Mountain West)

The other New Year's Six matchups:

Goodyear Cotton Bowl: No. 8 USC vs. No. 5 Ohio State -- Dec. 29, 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl: No. 11 Washington vs. No. 9. Penn State -- Dec. 30, 4 p.m. ET on ESPN

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: No. 12 UCF vs. No. 7 Auburn -- Jan. 1, 12:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Capital One Orange Bowl: No. 10 Miami vs. No. 6 Wisconsin -- Dec. 30, 8 p.m. ET on ESPN

Other bowl games:

TaxSlayer Bowl: Texas A&M vs. No. 23 Mississippi State -- Dec. 30, 12 p.m. ET on ESPN

AutoZone Liberty Bowl: Iowa State vs. No. 20 Memphis -- Dec. 30, 12:30 p.m. ET on ABC

Outback Bowl: Michigan vs. South Carolina -- Jan. 1, 12 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Citrus Bowl: No. 17 LSU vs. No. 14 Notre Dame -- Jan. 1, 1 p.m. ET on ABC

UCF, finishing with a final ranking of 12, is the highest of any Group of 5 team in the four years of the CFP playoff. The Knights went undefeated in the regular season, finishing 12-0, but Auburn has a 72 percent chance of defeating UCF, per ESPN's Football Power Index.

USC and Ohio State are meeting for the eighth time in a bowl game, tied for the most bowl game matchups (with USC vs. Michigan) by a particular tandem in FBS history, according to ESPN Stats & Information.