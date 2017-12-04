Florida State continues to feel the recruiting impact of the uncertainty surrounding former coach Jimbo Fisher and his resignation to take the head-coaching position at Texas A&M.

The Seminoles lost three commitments on Sunday, when ESPN 300 running back Jashaun Corbin, ESPN 300 receiver Antoine Green and four-star linebacker Patrick Joyner announced their decommitments.

Joyner, from Homestead, Florida, promptly flipped his commitment to Miami, while Corbin and Green have yet to name new leaders.

Those three decommitments bring the total number of decommits to eight since the beginning of November for Florida State. That group includes ESPN 300 running back James Cook, who flipped to Georgia, and ESPN 300 defensive back Houston Griffith from IMG Academy.

When rumors started to swirl about Fisher's job status, the Seminoles' recruits started to monitor the situation.

As the rumors grew louder and Fisher eventually left Florida State, the commitments started to take action. The 2018 class now is left with 11 total commits, with only five ESPN 300 prospects in the class.

The class was ranked as high as No. 6 in the recruiting class rankings and sat at No. 9 before these three decommitments. The Seminoles are likely to see a big drop in the next update to the class rankings.