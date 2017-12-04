Georgia junior Roquan Smith on Sunday received the Butkus Award as the nation's top linebacker.

Smith beat Wisconsin's T.J. Edwards, Virginia Tech's Tremaine Edmunds, Michigan's Devin Bush and Clemson's Dorian O'Daniel for the honor. He leads Georgia in tackles with 113, 44 more than any other defender, as well as in sacks (5.5) and quarterback hurries (17).

The Montezuma, Georgia, native earned SEC championship game MVP honors Saturday after he recovered two fumble and recorded 13 tackles, including one sack, in the Bulldogs' 28-7 win over Auburn. Georgia qualified for the College Football Playoff earlier Sunday.

Smith is the first Georgia player to win the Butkus Award, which went to Alabama's Reuben Foster in 2016. ESPN's Mel Kiper lists Smith as the No. 2 inside linebacker eligible for the 2018 NFL draft.