Gus Malzahn, who agreed Sunday to a new seven-year, $49 million deal to stay at Auburn, said the Tigers' best days are ahead of them.

"I'm very appreciative of President [Steven] Leath and the Auburn administration for their belief in me and their commitment to our future," Malzahn told ESPN. "I said before the season that the next three or four seasons are fixing to be our best, and I believe that more today than ever. We're on solid foundation and have a chance to do some special things."

Malzahn was wooed in the past few days by Arkansas, which was also prepared to make Malzahn a lucrative offer. Malzahn, in his fifth season as Auburn's head coach, was a successful high school coach in the state of Arkansas, walked on as a receiver at Arkansas when he was a player and also spent time on Houston Nutt's staff as the Hogs' offensive coordinator. Malzahn declined to discuss Arkansas' interest specifically and said his focus was all on what lies ahead at Auburn.

"Our program is more stable than it's been in any of the eight years I've been here before," said Malzahn, who was Auburn's offensive coordinator on its 2010 national championship team. "We've got talented players. We've got a very good staff, and it is set up for us to win championships. That's what is exciting for me.

Gus Malzahn is in his fifth season at Auburn and is 45-21. He led the Tigers to the national title game in 2013. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

"I'm blessed to be the head coach at Auburn. I love the school and love where we're going. We've worked hard the last five years to get our program to this point, and there's a lot more out there for us."

The Tigers (10-3) lost 28-7 to Georgia last Saturday in the SEC championship game, but beat both Georgia and Alabama by double digits during the regular season. Auburn also played a third team to make the College Football Playoff earlier this season when Auburn fell 14-6 at Clemson.

In Malzahn's first season as Auburn's head coach in 2013, he led the Tigers to the BCS national championship game, but they lost 34-31 to Florida State.

"We didn't finish the SEC championship game the way we wanted to this year, but I'm proud of what this team accomplished," Malzahn said.