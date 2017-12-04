Oregon coach Willie Taggart will meet with Florida State officials on Monday, a source close to the situation told ESPN.

Taggart, who is in Arizona recruiting, is presumed to be the top candidate to replace Jimbo Fisher, who resigned last week to take over as Texas A&M's head coach.

With Florida ties and an offensive background, Willie Taggart seems like the ideal choice for Florida State. Scott Olmos/USA TODAY Sports

Taggart, who was hired at Oregon in December of 2016, went 7-5 in his first season with the Ducks. He replaced Mark Helfrich in Eugene after spending four seasons at South Florida, where he recorded a 24-25 record. He went 18-7 in his last two seasons with the Bulls.

The Florida native has a 40-45 career head-coaching record, but is regarded as one of the top up-and-coming offensive minds in college football.