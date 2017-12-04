Marcus Spears breaks down why current Oregon head coach Willie Taggart would be a good selection for Florida State's open job. (1:39)

Oregon coach Willie Taggart was scheduled to meet with Florida State officials on Monday, a source close to the situation told ESPN.

Editor's Picks Jimbo: 'No-brainer' to coach at Texas A&M During his official introduction on Monday in Texas, Jimbo Fisher said he originally didn't plan to leave Florida State, but all the factors -- including his relationship with Texas A&M's AD Scott Woodward -- working in the Aggies' favor made sense.

Taggart, who is in Arizona recruiting, is presumed to be the top candidate to replace Jimbo Fisher, who resigned last week to take over as Texas A&M's head coach.

Taggart, who was hired at Oregon in December 2016, went 7-5 in his first season with the Ducks. He replaced Mark Helfrich in Eugene after spending four seasons at South Florida, where he recorded a 24-25 record. He went 18-7 in his final two seasons with the Bulls.

The Florida native has a 47-50 career head-coaching record but is regarded as one of the top up-and-coming offensive minds in college football.