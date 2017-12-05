Desmond Howard and Charles Woodson reveal the three finalists for this year's Heisman Trophy, which are Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield, Stanford RB Bryce Love and Louisville QB Lamar Jackson. (2:01)

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield has a chance to win a national championship, but first he has a shot to win the Heisman Trophy.

The Sooners' senior signal caller is the only Heisman finalist whose team made it into the College Football Playoff. Oklahoma will play Georgia in the Rose Bowl Game Presented by Northwestern Mutual on New Year's Day.

Having thrown for 4,340 yards, 41 touchdowns and just five interceptions, Mayfield is the presumed favorite to win the award. His fellow finalists include one of the nation's best rushers and a man looking to become the first repeat Heisman winner since Ohio State's Archie Griffin in 1974 and 1975.

Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield hopes the next thing he gets to celebrate is a Heisman Trophy victory. Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback Lamar Jackson hopes he can duplicate Griffin's feat after having a more efficient season for Louisville this year, having completed 60.4 percent of his passes (compared to last season's 56.2) while posting an identical average of 8.7 yards per completion. Working against Jackson is that the Cardinals (8-4) were somewhat of a disappointment this season, going just 4-4 in the ACC.

Stanford running back Bryce Love will try to become the first Cardinal player to win the Heisman since quarterback Jim Plunkett in 1970. Appearing in 12 of Stanford's 13 games, Love has run for 1,973 yards and 17 touchdowns.

The Heisman Trophy Award presentation will be aired live on ESPN at 8 p.m. Saturday night.