Central Florida is moving on with its coaching search after discussions with former Texas A&M coach Kevin Sumlin didn't progress, a source told ESPN on Tuesday, confirming multiple reports.

The two sides had discussions Sunday but could not come to an agreement, as Sumlin weighs whether to pursue other jobs, including a potential vacancy at Oregon if Willie Taggart leaves for Florida State.

On Monday, UCF interviewed offensive coordinator Troy Walters, according to a source. Walters was named acting head coach after Scott Frost took the Nebraska job following Saturday's American Athletic Conference championship win over Memphis.

Other candidates being mentioned for the job include Clemson co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott, Toledo coach Jason Candle, Troy coach Neal Brown and Michigan passing game coordinator Pep Hamilton.

On Saturday, Frost accepted the job at Nebraska, his alma mater. He guided UCF to an 11-0 record and the American Athletic Conference championship this season, and the Knights are the only remaining unbeaten team in the FBS.

Frost plans to coach UCF against Auburn in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

"I don't want to leave the players down there without a coach,'' Frost said Sunday when he was introduced as the Cornhuskers' new coach. "They deserve to have the best chance they possibly can, especially in a bowl game they qualified for.''

Texas A&M fired Sumlin on Nov. 26 after he went 51-26 in six seasons. Sumlin is 86-43 overall as a head coach. He had discussions last week with Tennessee about its head-coaching vacancy.