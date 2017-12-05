NORMAN, Okla. -- A woman who filed an emergency order of protection against Oklahoma Sooners running back Rodney Anderson says that she was raped by Anderson at her apartment.

Anderson, through a statement issued by his attorney, says the allegation is "patently false."

In the protective order filing, the woman says she was drinking at a bar on Nov. 16 when she met Anderson for the first time. She says she was planning on taking an Uber home, but Anderson's friends "were insistent that he take" her home.

The woman says that over the weekend, through a conversation with a friend, she started "recalling images and feelings of him forcing his fingers" insider her and biting her. She says she tried to get away to put clothes on, but he followed her and asked what she was doing.

As of Tuesday morning, no charges had been filed against Anderson. He was ordered to pay the court costs in the order filing.

A hearing before a judge is scheduled for Dec. 18.

An Oklahoma spokesman said Monday night that the school is aware of the allegation and is gathering information.

"Mr. Anderson first learned of [the accuser's] request for a civil protective order late yesterday evening," attorney Derek Chance said in the statement. "Mr. Anderson is shocked and disturbed by [the accuser's] claims. Mr. Anderson did not, nor would he ever, force himself on any woman. There are undoubtedly true victims of sexual assault, for whom Mr. Anderson carries a tremendous amount of compassion. However, there are those accused of sexual assault which they unequivocally did not commit -- as is the case for Mr. Anderson.

"It is incumbent on our community to reserve judgment and to treat this allegation on its own merit. We are confident that when authorities have all of the information surrounding this circumstance, Mr. Anderson will be completely exonerated of any wrongdoing, and he looks forward to the conclusion of this investigation so he can focus on his obligations as a student-athlete."

Anderson is Oklahoma's leading rusher this season with 960 yards and 11 touchdowns. The Sooners face Georgia in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl.