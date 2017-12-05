Sam Darnold and Ronald Jones II carry USC past Stanford 31-28 to win the Pac-12 championship. (2:37)

USC quarterback Sam Darnold beat out UCLA counterpart Josh Rosen for a spot on the official All-Pac-12 team, which was released Tuesday. Rosen was named to the second team.

Stanford running back Bryce Love, a strong candidate for Offensive Player of the year, was another headliner on the squad.

Love, a Heisman Trophy finalist, ran for 1,973 yards and 17 touchdowns on an impressive 8.3 yards per carry.

The conference will announce its player and coach of the year recipients Tuesday afternoon.

Among the five quarterbacks who received honorable mention recognition were: Washington's Jake Browning, the 2016 Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year; Washington State's Luke Falk, who set the conference career record for passing touchdowns; and Arizona's Khalil Tate, who generated the most Heisman buzz.

Washington State lineman Hercules Mata'afa, Washington lineman Vita Vea, USC linebacker Uchenna Nwosu and Colorado cornerback Isaiah Oliver headline the first-team defense.