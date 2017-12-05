        <
          Mike Norvell inks contract extension after leading Memphis to AAC West title

          6:02 PM ET
          Adam Rittenberg
            • College football reporter.
            • Joined ESPN.com in 2008.
            • Graduate of Northwestern University.
          Memphis football coach Mike Norvell on Tuesday signed a contract extension to remain at the school.

          Details of the agreement aren't yet known, but Memphis athletic director Tom Bowen told ESPN that he had been working on the deal since Norvell led the Tigers to a win over UCLA on Sept. 16.

          Norvell is 18-7 in two seasons with Memphis and guided the team to an AAC West division title. Memphis fell to UCF in double overtime Saturday in the AAC championship game.

          Norvell, 36, had been a candidate for Arkansas' coaching vacancy and had been discussed for openings at both Florida and Ole Miss.

          He received a one-year contract extension from Memphis in April that increased the salary pool for his assistants. Norvell earned $1.86 million this season at Memphis.

          SMU coach Chad Morris is among the primary targets of Arkansas' search, according to sources. Arkansas hired Houston's Hunter Yurachek as its new athletic director on Monday.

