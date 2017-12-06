Cornerback Tyreke Johnson, the No. 38-ranked prospect in the class of 2018, is following a familiar path.

On Tuesday, the 6-foot-1, 191-pound playmaker committed to Ohio State over Clemson, Florida, UCLA and a host of others, becoming the latest defensive back from Florida to pick the Buckeyes.

Johnson joins ESPN 300 cornerback Sevyn Banks as defensive backs from the Sunshine State committed to Urban Meyer in the 2018 class, as well as the second cornerback from Jacksonville, Florida, area power Trinity Christian Academy to head to Columbus, joining 2017 five-star Shaun Wade.

Meyer's success in Florida since his arrival at Ohio State includes Joey Bosa, Nick Bosa, Johnnie Dixon, Trevon Grimes and defensive tackle Taron Vincent, among others.

Johnson, the younger brother of Florida Atlantic backup quarterback De'Andre Johnson, selected Ohio State following visits this season to Clemson and UCLA, along with a trip to Columbus in late October. His commitment helps extend the Buckeyes' lead in the race for the top recruiting class in the country.

Prior to Johnson's pledge, Ohio State's class featured five-stars Brenton Cox and Vincent, along with 12 more ESPN 300 prospects and 15 prospects ranked four-star or better among the 18 verbals.

The Buckeyes have a number of top targets remaining on the board, including ESPN300s Jackson Carman, Patrick Surtain Jr., Cade Mays, Tommy Togiai, Tyreke Smith and Jayson Oweh.

Ohio State is a lock for a third straight top-five class and hasn't signed a class outside the top 10 since Meyer took over in Columbus.