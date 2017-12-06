NEW YORK -- Virginia linebacker Micah Kiser won the William V. Campbell Trophy given to college football's top scholar-athlete by the National Football Foundation.

The winner was announced Tuesday night at the NFF's annual award banquet and College Football Hall of Fame induction.

Kiser was one of 13 finalists from all levels of college football who received an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship. As the winner, Kiser's postgraduate scholarship is increased to $25,000. The award also comes with a 24-inch, 25-pound bronze statue that is on display at the New York Athletic Club.

Kiser has already earned his degree in foreign affairs with a 3.42 grade-point average. He is currently working on a master's in higher education. He is also one of the best linebackers in the country, leading the ACC in tackles with 134.

He is the second Virginia player to win the Campbell trophy, joining linebacker Thomas Burns in 1993.

The other finalists were Sam Benger from Carnegie Mellon; Braxton Berrios of Miami; Mason Hampton from Boise State; Justin Jackson from Northwestern; Justin Lea from Jacksonville State; Brad Lundblade from Oklahoma State; Marcus Martin from Slippery Rock; Chandon Sullivan from Georgia State; Blaise Taylor from Arkansas State; Marlon Wells from Stephen F. Austin; Chris Weber from Nebraska; and Jake Wieneke from South Dakota State.