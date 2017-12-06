        <
        >

          Arkansas finalizing deal with SMU coach Chad Morris

          10:31 AM ET
          • Adam Rittenberg
            Close

            Adam Rittenberg

            ESPN Staff Writer
            • College football reporter.
            • Joined ESPN.com in 2008.
            • Graduate of Northwestern University.
            Follow on Twitter
          • Chris Low
            Close

            Chris Low

            ESPN Senior Staff Writer
            • College football reporter
            • Joined ESPN.com in 2007
            • Graduate of the University of Tennessee
            Follow on Twitter

          Arkansas is finalizing a deal that would make SMU's Chad Morris the Razorbacks' next head football coach, sources told ESPN.

          Morris, 49, has a 14-22 record with the Mustangs, but his team's performance has improved dramatically over the past three seasons. SMU went 2-10 in his first season in 2015, 5-7 in 2016 and 7-5 this season.

          Morris was the architect of high-scoring offenses at Texas high schools and Clemson before rebuilding SMU's program.

          His Arkansas deal is expected to pay him in the $4 million range annually.

          Other candidates for the Arkansas job included Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables and Memphis coach Mike Norvell, who agreed to a contract extension to remain with the school Tuesday.

          The Mustangs will play Louisiana Tech in the DXL Frisco Bowl on Dec. 20 (8 p.m. ET, ESPN).

          The Razorbacks fired Bret Bielema last month after a 4-8 finish in his fifth season. Arkansas hired Houston's Hunter Yurachek as its new athletic director on Monday.

          Arkansas hopes to announce the Morris deal later Wednesday after Yurachek's introductory news conference and then formally introduce him on Thursday.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.