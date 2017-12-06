PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh has signed coach Pat Narduzzi to a new contract that will keep him with the Panthers through the 2024 season.

The school announced the deal Wednesday. Financial details were not disclosed.

Pat Narduzzi is 21-17 in three seasons with Pittsburgh, including a win over eventual national champion Clemson in 2016. AP Photo/Keith Srakocic

Narduzzi is 21-17 in three seasons with the Panthers, including a 5-7 mark in 2017. Pitt pulled off major upsets in each of the last two years. Pitt was the only team to beat eventual national champion Clemson in 2016 and stunned second-ranked Miami last month. Pitt has also sent 14 players to the NFL during Narduzzi's tenure, including five in 2017.

Athletic director Heather Lyke called Narduzzi a "tireless worker" and said the athletic department is "deeply committed" to helping Narduzzi and his staff help the Panthers compete at the "highest level" in the ACC.