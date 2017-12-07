Mike Riley is returning to Oregon State.

New Beavers head coach Jonathan Smith announced that Riley, who spent 14 years over two stints as the team's head coach, is returning as assistant head coach. Riley left Corvallis after a 12-year run following the 2014 season for Nebraska, where he went 19-19 over the past three seasons and was fired Nov. 25.

Smith played under Riley for two seasons (1997-98) and spent another year on his staff as a graduate assistant (2003).

"Current and former players thriving in the NFL and in life are proof of Coach Riley's tremendous ability to recruit outstanding young men," Smith said in a statement. "He understands what it takes to win in this conference, and how to evaluate and develop student-athletes. There is no one better to have represent OSU in the homes of recruits as we build this program."

Riley compiled a 93-80 record while leading the program.

Smith also formally announced three other on-field additions to his staff: former Colorado co-offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren (offensive coordinator), former Arizona offensive line coach Jim Michalczik (run game coordinator) and Jake Cookus, who will be the special teams coordinator after spending the past two seasons as an OSU quality control coach.