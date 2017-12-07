MONTGOMERY, Ala. -- Alabama State has promoted assistant Donald Hill-Eley to head coach.

Eley was the Hornets' interim coach after Brian Jenkins was fired following a 0-5 start. He led Alabama State to five wins in their final six games, including a victory over rival Alabama A&M in the Magic City Classic.

The interim tag was removed Thursday.

Eley had served as associate head coach since joining the program in 2015 after one year as Norfolk State's wide receivers coach. He was Morgan State's head coach for 12 seasons until 2013, winning 59 games. Eley was Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference coach of the year in 2002.

Eley also has worked as Hampton's offensive coordinator and been an assistant in the Canadian Football League.