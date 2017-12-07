Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield won the Davey O'Brien Award, given to the best quarterback, on Thursday night to open this year's college football awards.

Davey O'Brien Award: Mayfield beat out Ohio State's J.T. Barrett and Oklahoma State's Mason Rudolph. Mayfield's win marks the 4th win in Oklahoma history, tying BYU for most Davey O'Brien winners (Sam Bradford won in 2008 and Jason White won in 2003 and 2004). His 129 career touchdown passes are second-most in Big 12 history, five behind Graham Harrell's record of 134.

Editor's Picks Mayfield, Jackson, Love finalists for Heisman It's a three-man race for the Heisman, as quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Lamar Jackson and running back Bryce Love have earned trips to New York for Saturday's presentation.

OU's Mayfield easily wins AP top player award Baker Mayfield, who has thrown for 4,340 yards and 41 touchdowns while leading Oklahoma to the College Football Playoff, won the AP's Player of the Year award. 1 Related

Jim Thorpe Award: Alabama defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick won the Jim Thorpe Award, given to the top defensive back. He beat out Texas' DeShon Elliott and Iowa's Josh Jackson. Fitzpatrick is the 2nd Crimson Tide player to win, joining Antonio Langham in 1993.

Lou Groza Award: Utah kicker Matt Gay wins the Lou Groza Award, given to the top place-kicker. He beat out Utah State's Dominik Eberle and Auburn's Daniel Carlson. He's the first Utah player to win, and is the third consecutive winner from the Pac-12 Conference.

Biletnikoff Award: Oklahoma State wide receiver James Washington wins the Biletnikoff Award, given to the most outstanding receiver. He beat out Colorado State's Michael Gallup and West Virginia's David Sills V. His 1,423 receiving yards are most in the FBS, and he's gained at least 30 yards on 17 catches this season, three more than any other FBS player.

Doak Walker Award: Stanford running back Bryce Love wins the Doak Walker Award, given to the top running back. He beat out Penn State's Saquon Barkley and Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor. Love joins Toby Gerhart, who won in 2009, as Stanford players to win. His 1,973 rushing yards are second in FBS and second-most in a season in Stanford history, behind Christian McCaffrey's 2,019 in 2015.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, Alabama coach Nick Saban,Georgia coach Kirby Smart and Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley pose at the college football award ceremony on Dec. 7. AP Photo/John Amis

Several awards have already been announced.

Scott Frost, who will helm the Nebraska Cornhuskers next season, was named the Home Depot Coach of the Year after leading UCF to a 12-0 record and the American Athletic title.

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott won the Broyles Award, awarded to the top assistant coach.

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield won the Walter Camp Award, given to the player of the year.

Georgia linebacker Roquan Smith won the Butkus Award, given to the best linebacker. NC State defensive end Bradley Chubb won the Bronko Nagurski Award for top defensive player, an award voted on by the Football Writers Association of America.

Oklahoma tight end Mark Andrews won the Mackey Award, for top tight end.

Virginia linebacker Micah Kiser won the Campbell Award for the top scholar athlete, and Kentucky linebacker Courtney Love wins the Wuerffel Award, given to the the top community servant. The University of Iowa won the Disney Spirit Award.