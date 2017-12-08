The Oregon Ducks may have started a national search for a new head coach, but they found their guy from within their own ranks, picking co-offensive coordinator Mario Cristobal, a source confirmed to ESPN's Mark Schlabach on Friday.

The deal is being finalized Friday morning, the source said.

Cristobal, who also was the team's run-game coordinator and offensive line coach, was named interim head coach for the Ducks' bowl game after Willie Taggart left to accept the job at Florida State on Tuesday.

On Thursday night, Oregon senior left tackle Tyrell Crosby, a first-team All-Pac-12 selection, tweeted that an overwhelming majority of the players on the team signed a petition backing Cristobal as the new head coach.

Had an 70+ players signed petition to keep Cristobal as head coach — Tyrell Crosby (@Tyrellcrosby) December 8, 2017

We are all fighting so hard for him to be HC, because we all know he'd fight just as hard for us. — Tyrell Crosby (@Tyrellcrosby) December 8, 2017

Cristobal joined the Ducks last January after spending four seasons as an assistant head coach at Alabama, where he also was the Crimson Tide's recruiting coordinator.

It will be his second stint as a head coach. He led the Florida International Panthers from 2007 to 2012, compiling a 27-47 record. He has also been an assistant at Miami, his alma mater, and Rutgers.

The Ducks went 7-5 this season and will face Boise State in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 16.