(STATS) -- Legendary Delaware football coach Harold R. "Tubby" Raymond, the Hall of Famer who won 300 games and three national championships with the Blue Hens and was one of the innovators of the Wing-T offense, died Friday after a brief illness.

Raymond was 92. In recent months, he had suffered complications from a leg injury.

"We pass along our deepest sympathies to the Raymond family and everyone who loves Delaware football," athletic director Chrissi Rawak said. "Coach Raymond was a true icon and his legacy lives on among all Blue Hens. We certainly remember all the great accomplishments that Coach Raymond provided Delaware fans over the years, but, more importantly, we celebrate the impact he had on the lives of so many student-athletes."

Raymond's teams ran the ball with misdirection out of the Wing-T, posting a 300-119-3 record in 36 seasons from 1966 to 2001. His 1971 and '72 squads were voted small-college national champions in wire-service polls and the 1979 squad captured the NCAA Division II national title.

Delaware also captured nine conference titles and 16 NCAA playoff appearances under Raymond.

He earned his 300th win against Richmond Nov. 10, 2001 to become the ninth coach to reach the milestone.

Raymond announced his retirement Feb. 18, 2002 and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2003.

"It wasn't the wins, it wasn't the championships. It was the togetherness ...," Raymond said after his retirement.