An Army investigation into 2014 rape allegations against Black Knights quarterback Ahmad Bradshaw "were unfounded and the case was closed," according to a statement released by the U.S. Military Academy on Saturday.

"The Army takes all allegations of sexual assault seriously, and every allegation of sexual assault is thoroughly investigated," the statement said. "The Army and The US Military Academy are aware that sexual assault allegations from a single incident were made against Cadet Bradshaw in 2014 and that the allegations were thoroughly investigated by the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command. The investigation concluded that the allegations against Cadet Bradshaw were unfounded and the case was closed."

A former West Point cadet, Madeline Lewis, has alleged that Bradshaw raped her, according to The Daily Beast, which obtained documents of two West Point investigations from a source and are not public.

Lewis told The Daily Beast that the two met in 2014. She left West Point in February 2015.

The first investigation by West Point concluded there was a consensual sexual relationship between the two cadets, despite Bradshaw, who has since invoked a right to remain silent, reportedly denying having any sexual contact, according to The Daily Beast.

The second investigation found there to be "insufficient evidence" to charge Bradshaw with sexual assault, according to The Daily Beast.

It is unclear as to the exact dates of the alleged assault or as to when both West Point investigations took place.

Bradshaw was suspended from the football team for "an unspecified Academy matter" during the investigation, West Point told The Daily Beast. Bradshaw did not play during the 2014 season, and he missed two games -- including a loss to Navy -- at the end of the 2015 season.

Bradshaw, who has rushed for 1,472 yards -- an Army single-season record -- and thrown for 259 yards while scoring 12 total touchdowns this season, is expected to start Saturday's game against Navy.