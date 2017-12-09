Missouri head coach Barry Odom has been given a two-year extension that will keep him with the Tigers through the 2022-23 season.

Odom, a Mizzou alum, is in his second season as head coach. The Tigers (7-5), lost five straight games this season before closing out their regular season slate with six straight wins.

"I am excited for the future of this program, as we have made positive steps over the course of the last two years," Odom said in a statement provided by Missouri. "I am so appreciative of my team and staff; they continually work together to make Mizzou Football a great representative of our University.

The university said that the original financial details in the contract remain which has three years left on his original five-year deal that pays him a guaranteed salary of $2.35 million.

With the extension, if home ticket sales exceeds $11.7 million in any season, Odom will receive an amount equal to 20% of that amount.

One of Odom's priorities will be to hire a new offensive coordinator. Josh Heupel who had the job, has moved on, taking over as head coach at UCF.

Mizzou will face former Big 12 rival Texas in the Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl on Dec. 27.