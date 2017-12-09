TCU athletic director Chris Del Conte will take over the same position at Texas, the school announced Saturday.

Del Conte will replace Mike Perrin, who took over on an interim basis in 2015 after Steve Patterson was fired.

In 2009, Del Conte took over at TCU and oversaw the Horned Frogs' transition into the Big 12 Conference three years later.

Chris Del Conte is leaving TCU to take the athletic director job at the University of Texas. Brandon Wade/Getty Images

Del Conte also oversaw multiple facility upgrades including the $164 million reconstruction of the Amon G. Carter Stadium.

TCU also recently completed a $72 million renovation of its football facility. Del Conte previously was the athletic director at Rice before arriving at TCU.