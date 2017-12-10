Washington State leading wide receiver Tavares Martin Jr. has been dismissed from the program for an undisclosed violation of team rules, according to a team spokesman.

Martin led the Cougars with 70 catches for 831 yards and nine touchdowns during the regular season and has 150 catches for 1,683 yards and 17 touchdowns over the past three years. The junior had been suspended for Washington State's game against Colorado in October for a violation of team rules.

He is the second wide receiver to exit the program since the regular season ended, joining former high school teammate Isaiah Johnson-Mack. Johnson-Mack ranked second on the team with 555 receiving yards this year and third with 60 receptions. Both players are from Belle Glade, Florida.

No. 18 Washington State (9-3) will play No. 16 Michigan State (9-3) in the San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl on Dec. 28.