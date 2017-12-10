Texas A&M starting defensive tackle Zaycoven Henderson was arrested early Sunday morning in College Station, Texas, on multiple felony assault charges, according to jail records.

Henderson, a senior who started 11 of the Aggies' 12 games this season, was charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, tampering with evidence and possession of marijuana.

A team spokesman said Henderson is suspended indefinitely from team activities, per Texas A&M athletic department policy. The Aggies have one game remaining this season, the Belk Bowl versus Wake Forest on Dec. 29.

According to KBTX-TV in Bryan, Texas, which earlier reported the story, College Station police said Henderson pointed a firearm at several people in an apartment complex and threatened to kill them around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Henderson and another suspect leaving the complex and arrested them. The officers also found a rifle hidden in a nearby wooded area that matched residents' description of the weapon Henderson used.

The other suspect, Terry Lechler Florez Jr., was charged with possession of marijuana.

The 6-foot-2, 305-pound Henderson has started all but one game for Texas A&M the past two years and appeared in 47 games in his Aggies career. This season, he recorded 35 tackles, five tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and three quarterback hurries.