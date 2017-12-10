        <
        >

          Texas A&M's Zaycoven Henderson arrested on felony assault charges

          3:36 PM ET
          • Sam Khan Jr.ESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covers Texas A&M and the SEC.
            • Joined ESPN in 2012.
            • Graduate of the University of Houston.
            Follow on Twitter

          Texas A&M starting defensive tackle Zaycoven Henderson was arrested early Sunday morning in College Station, Texas, on multiple felony assault charges, according to jail records.

          Henderson, a senior who started 11 of the Aggies' 12 games this season, was charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, tampering with evidence and possession of marijuana.

          A team spokesman said Henderson is suspended indefinitely from team activities, per Texas A&M athletic department policy. The Aggies have one game remaining this season, the Belk Bowl versus Wake Forest on Dec. 29.

          According to KBTX-TV in Bryan, Texas, which earlier reported the story, College Station police said Henderson pointed a firearm at several people in an apartment complex and threatened to kill them around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Henderson and another suspect leaving the complex and arrested them. The officers also found a rifle hidden in a nearby wooded area that matched residents' description of the weapon Henderson used.

          The other suspect, Terry Lechler Florez Jr., was charged with possession of marijuana.

          The 6-foot-2, 305-pound Henderson has started all but one game for Texas A&M the past two years and appeared in 47 games in his Aggies career. This season, he recorded 35 tackles, five tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and three quarterback hurries.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.