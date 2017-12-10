Nebraska's recruiting class took a big hit on Sunday when ESPN 300 athlete Joshua Moore announced he was decommitting from the Huskers. Moore is the No. 36-ranked prospect in the 2018 class and was the highest-ranked commitment for Nebraska prior to his decommitment.

Moore is now the fourth ESPN 300 prospect to decommit from Nebraska since Oct. 31, joining Chase Williams, Brendan Radley-Hiles and Mario Goodrich.

It seemed as though the 6-foot-1, 171-pound athlete out of Yoakum, Texas, had been contemplating a decommitment for quite some time as he took a visit to Alabama in October and has heard from multiple programs throughout his commitment. With Nebraska hiring head coach Scott Frost and Frost bringing in a new staff, Moore felt it was the right time to exit the class.

The Tide have been involved and Florida State had also been in contact. Moore's brother, Jordan, is currently committed to Texas A&M, so the Aggies could be of interest to Joshua.

His decommitment leaves Nebraska with two ESPN 300 commitments in the 2018 class and eight overall.