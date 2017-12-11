Former California and Louisiana Tech coach Sonny Dykes has emerged as the leading candidate for SMU's coaching vacancy, sources told ESPN on Sunday night.

A deal isn't finalized, but Dykes could be hired as early as Monday. He would replace Chad Morris, who left SMU last week to become head coach at Arkansas. Dykes spent this past season as an offensive analyst at TCU after Cal fired him in January following four seasons at the school.

The 48-year-old Dykes is 41-45 in seven seasons as an FBS head coach. Jeff Traylor, SMU's associate head coach and current interim coach, also had been considered for the permanent position.

SMU faces Louisiana Tech in the DXL Frisco Bowl on Dec. 20.