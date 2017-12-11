Iowa junior safety Brandon Snyder is facing a drunken driving charge after his arrest early Sunday in Iowa City.

Snyder was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated after being stopped at 3:04 a.m. CT near Kinnick Stadium. He told police he had been drinking and failed a breathalyzer test. Snyder was released from the Johnson County Jail at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

A starter at free safety for every game during the 2016 season, Snyder tore his ACL in his left knee during spring practice in April but returned to the field in October. He had an interception return for a touchdown in Iowa's victory over Illinois but re-tore the ACL and was shut down for the season. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz defended the decision for Snyder to return to the field just six months after his initial injury.

Following Snyder's arrest Sunday, Ferentz released a statement saying he's aware of the incident.

"While we are currently gathering additional facts, we are very disappointed to learn of Brandon's involvement," Ferentz said in the statement. "Brandon is subject to the rules and regulations of the UI Student-Athlete Code of Conduct, and the rules and regulations of our football program."

Snyder is scheduled to return to the field in June.