Former California and Louisiana Tech coach Sonny Dykes has agreed to become the new head coach at SMU, sources told ESPN.

Dykes replaces Chad Morris, who left SMU last week to become head coach at Arkansas. Dykes spent this past season as an offensive analyst at TCU after Cal fired him in January following four seasons at the school.

SMU has scheduled a noon ET news conference for Tuesday to introduce its new head coach.

The 48-year-old Dykes is 41-45 in seven seasons as an FBS head coach.

Jeff Traylor, SMU's associate head coach and current interim coach, also had been considered for the permanent position.

SMU faces Louisiana Tech in the DXL Frisco Bowl on Dec. 20.

The Dallas Morning News first reported the agreement.