Offensive lineman Trey Hill, the No. 27-ranked prospect in the class of 2018, has decided to stay in his home state for college.

The nation's No. 1-ranked offensive guard committed to Georgia over Auburn on Monday in a recruitment that trended toward the Tigers for much of the season until a late run by the Bulldogs.

The 6-foot-5, 346-pound powerful interior run blocker also included Florida and Florida State among his finalists, but this was a battle between the two programs that battled during the regular season and in the SEC Championship Game having took multiple unofficial visits to both programs during the spring, summer and season.

The Bulldogs began gaining momentum during the season on the run to the SEC Championship along with when the nations top ranked prospect overall, Justin Fields, committed to Kirby Smart and staff October 6.

Georgia, who will play Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff semifinal, boasted the No. 5 ranked recruiting class prior to Hill's verbal. With Hill, the Bulldogs now have nine ESPN 300 pledges, with three coming after Fields announcement in running back James Cook, pass rusher Adam Anderson and Hill.

The win over Auburn for Hill means Smart and staff is one step closer to again doing the best job locking down the Peach State as been done in many years. After signing four of the top five ranked prospects in the 2017 class, and 11 of the top 20, the Bulldogs are now set up to do the same in 2018.

Georgia is the favorite for five-star defensive end and recent Ohio State decommitment Brenton Cox, No. 2 ranked offensive guard Jamaree Salyer and is a threat to flip in-state ESPN 300 linebacker and Michigan verbal Otis Reese. The Bulldogs are also trending to finis has the No. 1 ranked class with ESPN 300 prospects Cade Mays, tight end Luke Ford, Micah Parsons, one-time Tennessee verbal Alontae Taylor, Channing Tindall and five-star K.J. Henry still in play, along with Cox, Salyer and Reese.

Georgia signed the No. 3 class in February, and inked a top 10 class in nine of the 13 years ESPN has ranked prospects and recruiting classes. The Bulldogs have not signed back-to-back top 5 classes during that time span, which they will do in February.