Four-star cornerback Byron Hanspard, the No. 100-ranked prospect in the ESPN 300 Class of 2018, is staying in the Lone Star State.

The Under Armour All-America Game selection and son of former Texas Tech All-American running back Byron Hanspard committed to Baylor on Monday over Arkansas, Mississippi State, Colorado, Oregon, Texas Tech and Oklahoma State.

I am TRULY GRATEFUL and HUMBLED ❗️❗️ #SicEm🐻 pic.twitter.com/ciTWJshg0k — Byron Hanspard II (@bjhanspard94) December 12, 2017

The versatile playmaker at Dallas area power DeSoto High began his recruitment by committing to Texas Tech before backing off that pledge and giving a verbal to Arkansas in March of 2017. The 6-foot cornerback with 4.54 speed remained committed to Arkansas until decommitting Nov. 29 following the firing of coach Bret Bielema on Nov. 23. Hanspard's recruitment began trending to the Bears following an official visit to Waco the first weekend in December.

Hanspard's verbal is a big one for the Bears, who are coming off a 1-11 season and subsequently struggling to build momentum on the recruiting trail after a strong spring and summer building an impressive class.

The Bears boasted the No. 25-ranked recruiting class in the country prior to Hanspard's commitment, headlined by ESPN 300 prospects receiver Joshua Fleeks, offensive tackle Connor Galvin and explosive offensive weapon Craig Williams.

While Baylor still has key positions of need along the offensive and defensive lines and at safety, coach Matt Rhule's first full class in Waco is one of the fastest in the country.

The class includes eight players who have recorded sub-4.6 laser-timed 40-yard dashes, led by the fastest prospect in the state, receiver Kalon Barnes. Barnes, Fleeks, Williams and versatile two-way player Mark Milton will all bring 4.4 speed to Baylor's program.